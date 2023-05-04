Standard Motor Products (SMP) Declares $0.29 Dividend

Standard Motor Products said on May 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $35.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.25%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.21%, the lowest has been 1.51%, and the highest has been 3.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=211).

The current dividend yield is 2.33 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.54. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 421 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Motor Products. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 5.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMP is 0.12%, an increase of 12.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.44% to 20,462K shares. The put/call ratio of SMP is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Standard Motor Products is 49.30. The forecasts range from a low of 47.47 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 38.21% from its latest reported closing price of 35.67.

The projected annual revenue for Standard Motor Products is 1,439MM, an increase of 4.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.90.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,397K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing an increase of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 0.03% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,241K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,469K shares, representing a decrease of 18.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 14.20% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 1,188K shares representing 5.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,196K shares, representing a decrease of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 4.25% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,009K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 0.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 543K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Standard Motor Products Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non- traditional distribution channels.

