Standard Motor Products (SMP) Declares $0.29 Dividend

Standard Motor Products said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 will receive the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

At the current share price of $41.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.14%, the lowest has been 1.51%, and the highest has been 3.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=211).

The current dividend yield is 1.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.43% Upside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Standard Motor Products is $49.64. The forecasts range from a low of $47.47 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 20.43% from its latest reported closing price of $41.22.

The projected annual revenue for Standard Motor Products is $1,439MM, an increase of 4.77%. The projected annual EPS is $3.90, an increase of 28.51%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Motor Products. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 5.96%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:SMP is 0.1109%, a decrease of 12.3380%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 20,786K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,472,870 shares representing 6.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450,228 shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 19.41% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,361,641 shares representing 6.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,326,437 shares, representing an increase of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 24.74% over the last quarter.

RYSEX - Royce Special Equity Fund Investment Class holds 1,196,000 shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,181,500 shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 21.48% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 1,050,457 shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,074,598 shares, representing a decrease of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 24.69% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 542,883 shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 542,712 shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMP by 24.68% over the last quarter.

Standard Motor Products Background Information

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non- traditional distribution channels.

