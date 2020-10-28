Standard Motor Products Q3 Profit Surges; Reinstates Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported Wednesday that its net income for the third quarter rose to $28.63 million or $1.26 per share from $14.75 million or $0.65 per share in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings from continuing operations for the quarter were $1.59 per share, compared to $1.02 per share in the prior-year period.

Consolidated net sales for the quarter rose to $343.61 million from $307.72 million in the year-ago period.

Standard Motor said its board of directors has approved a reinstatement of a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on December 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2020.

In addition, the company has reinstated its share purchase program, which has remaining authorization from the board in the amount of $11.3 million.

Standard Motor also said that Lawrence Sills, Executive Chairman, is stepping down as an officer of the company and will continue in his role as Chairman of the Board, effective January 1, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.