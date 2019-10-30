Standard Motor Products Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Standard Motor Products Inc. (SMP) Wednesday reported reported third quarter net earnings of $14. 751 million, down from $15.749 million in the prior month. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.65, compared to $0.69 in the previous month. Earnings from continuing operations increased at $1.01 from $0.86 in the prior year.

The automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor reported revenue of $307.72 million, higher that $296.62 million in the prior month.

The company approved a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share on the common stock that will be paid on December 2 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2019.

