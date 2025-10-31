Standard Motor Products Q3 Profit From Cont. Ops. Rises; Updates 2025 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) reported third quarter earnings from continuing operations of $29.8 million or $1.32 per share, compared to earnings of $26.6 million or $1.20 per share, a year ago. Excluding items, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter were $30.6 million or $1.36 per share, compared to $28.3 million or $1.28 per share. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $1.13, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the third quarter were $498.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $399.3 million, last year.

The company increased full year sales growth guidance to the low-to-mid 20's percent range from the prior guidance of low 20's percent range. The company also tightened adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 10.5% - 11%, from a prior range of 10% - 11%.

