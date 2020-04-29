Standard Motor Products Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) reported first quarter earnings per share from continuing operations, excluding non-operational gains and losses, of $0.43, compared to $0.57, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.47, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter consolidated net sales were $254.3 million, compared to $283.8 million, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $273.31 million for the quarter. During the month of April, incoming orders were down 30-40%.

