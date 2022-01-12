Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Standard Motor Products is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$137m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$478m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

Therefore, Standard Motor Products has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Auto Components industry average of 9.5% it's much better.

NYSE:SMP Return on Capital Employed January 12th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Standard Motor Products' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Standard Motor Products.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Standard Motor Products' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 19% from 26% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a side note, Standard Motor Products' current liabilities are still rather high at 40% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Key Takeaway

While returns have fallen for Standard Motor Products in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. In light of this, the stock has only gained 7.6% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Standard Motor Products (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

