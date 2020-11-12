Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8.7% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMP was $48.53, representing a -12.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.22 and a 42.99% increase over the 52 week low of $33.94.

SMP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Trane Technologies plc (TT) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). SMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.62. Zacks Investment Research reports SMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.98%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

