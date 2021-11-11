Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $53.15, the dividend yield is 1.88%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMP was $53.15, representing a -3.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.29 and a 35.97% increase over the 52 week low of $39.09.

SMP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). SMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.59. Zacks Investment Research reports SMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 13.57%, compared to an industry average of 16.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the smp Dividend History page.

