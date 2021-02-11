Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SMP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SMP was $43.47, representing a -21.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.29 and a 28.08% increase over the 52 week low of $33.94.

SMP is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). SMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.62. Zacks Investment Research reports SMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.98%, compared to an industry average of 7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SMP Dividend History page.

