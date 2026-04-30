Standard Motor Products, Inc. Reveals Increase In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $18.32 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $13.71 million, or $0.61 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Standard Motor Products, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $18.59 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.1% to $451.17 million from $413.38 million last year.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.32 Mln. vs. $13.71 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.81 vs. $0.61 last year. -Revenue: $451.17 Mln vs. $413.38 Mln last year.

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