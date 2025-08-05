Standard Motor Products Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Standard Motor Products Inc (SMP) released a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.24 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $17.06 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Standard Motor Products Inc reported adjusted earnings of $28.88 million or $1.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.7% to $493.85 million from $389.83 million last year.

Standard Motor Products Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $25.24 Mln. vs. $17.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $493.85 Mln vs. $389.83 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.