Standard Motor Products Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SMP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.96, changing hands as high as $38.13 per share. Standard Motor Products, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SMP's low point in its 52 week range is $22.54 per share, with $46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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