STANDARD MOTOR PRODS Earnings Results: $SMP Reports Quarterly Earnings

STANDARD MOTOR PRODS ($SMP) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $0.81 per share, beating estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company also reported revenue of $413,380,000, beating estimates of $398,324,810 by $15,055,190.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODS Insider Trading Activity

STANDARD MOTOR PRODS insiders have traded $SMP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DALE BURKS (Chief Commercial Officer & EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,727 shares for an estimated $359,537 .

. RAY NICHOLAS (CIO & VP IT) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,343 shares for an estimated $182,807 .

. ERIC SILLS (CEO & President) sold 1,721 shares for an estimated $60,183

NATHAN R. ILES (Chief Financial Officer) sold 1,485 shares for an estimated $51,930

CARMINE JOSEPH BROCCOLE (CLO & Secretary) sold 913 shares for an estimated $31,918

STANDARD MOTOR PRODS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of STANDARD MOTOR PRODS stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

