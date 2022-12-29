Standard Lithium Successfully Completes USPTO Review Process For Lithium Extraction Patents

(RTTNews) - Near-commercial lithium company Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI, SLI.V) announced Thursday that the United States Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO, has issued a Notice of Allowance for Standard Lithium's third U.S. patent application serial no. 16/895,783 titled "Process for Recovering Lithium from Brine."

This third U.S. patent application is in addition to Standard Lithium's other two U.S. patent applications (serial no.16/410,523 and serial no. 16/224/463) for which Notices of Allowance have been earlier issued by the USPTO, both also titled as the third one.

All these three U.S. patent applications comprise a portion of Standard Lithium's novel and proprietary technique for continuous Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) from lithium brines.

A Notice of Allowance is issued by the USPTO after examination of a patent application and a determination that a patent should be granted from the application.

Standard Lithium anticipates the issue of the formal registration of this third U.S. patent application in the coming months.

