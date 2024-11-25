Standard Lithium price target raised to C$4.40 from C$3.90 at Canaccord

Canaccord raised the firm’s price target on Standard Lithium (SLI) to C$4.40 from C$3.90 and keeps a Speculative Buy rating on the shares.
