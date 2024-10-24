Standard Lithium price target raised to C$3.25 from C$3 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Standard Lithium (SLI) to C$3.25 from C$3 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SLI:
- Largest borrow rate increases among liquid names
- Standard Lithium price target raised to C$3 from C$2.50 at BMO Capital
- Standard Lithium Advances with Strategic Partnerships
- Standard Lithium CEO says company ‘delivered on our promises’ in FY24
- Qualcomm eyes Intel deal while Apollo offers investment: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.