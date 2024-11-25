News & Insights

Stocks

Standard Lithium price target lowered to $3.50 from $3.60 at Roth MKM

November 25, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM analyst Joe Reagor lowered the firm’s price target on Standard Lithium (SLI) to $3.50 from $3.60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Standard Lithium is likely to achieve a number of key milestones in fiscal 2025, which should provide a steady stream of positive catalysts, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SLI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.