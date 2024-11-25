Standard Lithium price target lowered to $3.50 from $3.60 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Joe Reagor lowered the firm’s price target on Standard Lithium (SLI) to $3.50 from $3.60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Standard Lithium is likely to achieve a number of key milestones in fiscal 2025, which should provide a steady stream of positive catalysts, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
