Standard Lithium price target lowered to $3.50 from $3.60 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM analyst Joe Reagor lowered the firm’s price target on Standard Lithium (SLI) to $3.50 from $3.60 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Standard Lithium is likely to achieve a number of key milestones in fiscal 2025, which should provide a steady stream of positive catalysts, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SLI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.