Standard Lithium Gears Up for Key Industry Events

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) has released an update.

Standard Lithium Ltd., a front-runner in near-commercial lithium development, has announced its participation in several major industry conferences in June 2024, including Benchmark Giga USA, JP Morgan Energy, Power and Renewables Conference, and Fastmarkets 16th Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials Conference. CEO Robert Mintak is slated to present on the future U.S. supply chain and the potential of the Arkansas Lithium Project. The company also plans strategic meetings with federal agencies, Congress members, and potential partners for off-take agreements, underscoring its commitment to establishing a robust, sustainable lithium production in the U.S.

For further insights into TSE:SLI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.