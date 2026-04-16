Standard Lithium Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SLI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (TSXV: SLI.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.23, changing hands as high as $5.32 per share. Standard Lithium Ltd shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLI's low point in its 52 week range is $1.78 per share, with $8.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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