Standard Lithium Appoints Salah Gamoudi As CFO

September 25, 2023 — 06:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI), a near-commercial lithium firm, said on Monday that it has appointed Salah Gamoudi as Chief Financial Officer with effect from October 1. Subsequently, the company's current CFO, Kara Norman, will transition to the role of Chief Accounting Officer or CAO.

"This decision aligns with the Company's efforts to bolster its senior leadership as it prepares for a dynamic phase of growth," the company said.

Gamoudi has most recently served as Executive Vice President and CFO of SandRidge Energy, Inc. from 2020 to 2023. Prior to the same, he had worked as the Chief Accounting Officer for Jones Energy, Inc.

