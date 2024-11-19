News & Insights

Standard Lithium Aligns Fiscal Year with Industry Norms

November 19, 2024 — 05:00 pm EST

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) has released an update.

Standard Lithium Ltd. has announced a shift in its fiscal year-end from June 30 to December 31 to better align with the industry’s operating cycle and the calendar year. This change results in a transition year from July 1, 2024, to December 31, 2024, with the new financial year commencing on January 1, 2025. Investors may find this realignment beneficial as it could enhance financial reporting consistency and comparability.

