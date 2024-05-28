Standard Lithium Advances Amidst Market Challenges

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) has released an update.

Standard Lithium Ltd., despite facing significant market and economic challenges, has made notable progress in its project portfolio, including the completion of a Preliminary Feasibility Study and a Definitive Feasibility Study for its lithium projects. The company has installed North America’s first commercial-scale Direct Lithium Extraction column, signaling a major technological advancement. Through strategic partnerships and community engagement, Standard Lithium is poised to establish a sustainable and reliable U.S. lithium supply, with the support of new executive team members and a significant partnership with Equinor.

