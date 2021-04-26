Standard Life Aberdeen to change name to "Abrdn"

British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen said on Monday it plans to change its name to "Abrdn PLC" as part of efforts to shore up its brand identity.

The rebranding process will begin in the summer with the aim of creating a "digitally-enabled brand that will also be used for all the company's client-facing businesses globally".

The name will be pronounced "Aberdeen".

