Standard Life Aberdeen sells 2.8% stake in HDFC Asset Management

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen SLA.L said on Thursday it has sold a 2.8% stake in insurance subsidiary HDFC Life Insurance Company for 172 million pounds ($230.53 million).

The UK asset manager has cut its stake in the Mumbai-based subsidiary by almost 19% in the past two years, from 29.2% in December 2018. Its remaining stake stands at 8.9%.

($1 = 0.7461 pounds)

(Reporting by Clara Denina, editing by Sinead Cruise)

