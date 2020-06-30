C

Standard Life Aberdeen says ex-Citi exec Stephen Bird to replace Keith Skeoch as CEO

Contributor
Simon Jessop Reuters
Published

British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen said on Tuesday that Keith Skeoch would step down as chief executive and be replaced by former Citi executive Stephen Bird.

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen SLA.L said on Tuesday that Keith Skeoch would step down as chief executive and be replaced by former Citi executive Stephen Bird.

Bird will join the board as chief executive-designate on July 1 and Skeoch will serve out the remainder of his contract as non-executive chairman of Aberdeen Standard Investments Research Institute.

Standard Life said it expects the transition to take place by the end of the third quarter, subject to receiving regulatory approval.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More