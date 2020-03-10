Standard Life Aberdeen profit down 10%, eyes 'turbulent' 2020

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen SLA.Lsaid full-year profits fell 10% after revenues were hit by outflows and warned of a "turbulent" market outlook given market flux sparked by the coronavirus.

Global markets have slid sharply over the last week, spooking investors and raising concerns of recession, although markets bounced in Asia on Tuesday amid hopes of concerted stimulus efforts from policymakers.

"The outlook for the markets and our industry in 2020 is turbulent with the additional complexity of COVID-19," Chief Executive Keith Skeoch said in a statement.

"Given the inherent uncertainties, it is not practicable at this time to determine the impact of COVID-19 on the Group or to provide a quantitative estimate of this impact."

Despite improved flows in the second half of 2019, fee based revenue fell 13% to 1.63 billion pounds ($2.12 billion) amid outflows of 17.4 billion pounds, largely from its equities and multi-asset products. Outflows in 2018 were 40.9 billion pounds.

As a result, pretax profit, adjusted for restructuring costs and impairments, fell to 584 million pounds from 650 million, it said in a statement.

Formed through the 2017 tie-up of Scottish insurer Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management, a defensive move in the face of rising industry costs and pressure on fees, the company embarked on a major restructuring that has yet to complete.

However, the company said it now expected to deliver 400 million pounds in annualised synergies, with 350 million pounds by the end of 2020 and an extra 50 million during 2021.

($1 = 0.7675 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

