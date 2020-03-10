Standard Life Aberdeen FY adjusted profit down 10% on outflows

Contributor
Simon Jessop Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen on Tuesday posted a 10% fall in full-year adjusted pretax profit, hit by the impact of lower revenues as investors continued to pull money from its funds.

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen SLA.L on Tuesday posted a 10% fall in full-year adjusted pretax profit, hit by the impact of lower revenues as investors continued to pull money from its funds.

Fee based revenue fell 13% to 1.63 billion pounds ($2.12 billion) amid outflows of 17.4 billion pounds, largely from its equities and multi-asset products.

As a result, pretax profit, adjusted for restructuring costs and impairments, fell to 584 million pounds from 650 million, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7675 pounds)

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((simon.jessop@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 5052; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters