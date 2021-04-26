Standard Industries to buy chemicals firm Grace in $7 bln deal
April 26 (Reuters) - Standard Industries Holdings Inc will buy global specialty chemical company W. R. Grace & Co GRA.N in an all-cash deal valued at about $7 billion, the companies said on Monday.
