Standard Industries to buy chemicals firm Grace in $7 bln deal

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published

Standard Industries Holdings Inc will buy global specialty chemical company W. R. Grace & Co in an all-cash deal valued at about $7 billion, the companies said on Monday.

