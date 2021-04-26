Standard Industries to buy chemicals firm Grace in $7 bln deal

April 26 (Reuters) - Standard Industries Holdings Inc will buy global specialty chemical company W. R. Grace & Co GRA.N in an all-cash deal valued at about $7 billion, the companies said on Monday.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; twitter.com/Arundhati_05; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.