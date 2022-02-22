US Markets
TGNA

Standard General to buy TV station operator Tegna for $5.4 billion

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rick Wilking

U.S. regional TV station operator Tegna Inc will be acquired by an affiliate of shareholder Standard General for $5.4 billion in an all-cash deal.

Adds details from the statement

Feb 22 (Reuters) - U.S. regional TV station operator Tegna Inc TGNA.N will be acquired by an affiliate of shareholder Standard General for $5.4 billion in an all-cash deal.

The $24 per share offer is at a premium of about 15% to Tegna's closing price on Friday. Tegna's shares were up about 8% before the opening bell.

Standard General owns about 4.8% of Tegna, making it the fourth-largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv data.

Following the close of the transaction, Tegna's stations in Austin, Dallas and Houston are expected to be acquired by Cox Media Group from Standard General.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGNA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular