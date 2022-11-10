Standard General Rolls Back Stake in Turning Point (TPB) After Q3 Results

Fintel reports Standard General L.P. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 675,402 shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB). This represents 3.85% of the company.

In their previous filing dated March 17, 2022 they reported 1,650,402 shares and 9.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 59.08% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.15% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

In late October, Turning point released Q3 earnings and supplied the following highlights:

Q3 2022 vs. Q3 2021

Net sales decreased 1.9% to $107.8 million

Gross profit decreased 2.9% to $52.7 million

Net income decreased 14.3% to $11.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 6.7% to $24.5 million (see Schedule A for a reconciliation to net income)

Diluted EPS of $0.60 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.72 compared to $0.65 and $0.72 in the same period one year ago, respectively (see Schedule B for a reconciliation to Diluted EPS)

What are other large shareholders doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 1,536,026 shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,543,875 shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 47.37% over the last quarter.

BlackRock Inc. holds 1,363,929 shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030,076 shares, representing an increase of 24.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 25.77% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc holds 1,041,955 shares representing 5.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 973,564 shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 78.79% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC holds 926,591 shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718,697 shares, representing an increase of 22.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPB by 34.50% over the last quarter.

What is the overall institutional sentiment?

There are 305 funds or institutions reporting positions in Turning Point Brands Inc. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 4.98%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Turning Point Brands Inc is 0.2054%, a decrease of 12.9847%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.95% to 17,757,810 shares.

Based on this information, institutional sentiment is bearish.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.