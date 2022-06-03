Standard General gets U.S. FCC questions on bid to buy TV broadcaster Tegna

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, June 3 (Reuters) - Standard General's $5.4 billion bid to large TV station owner Tegna Inc TGNA.N came under regulatory scrutiny on Friday, when the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) asked a series of questions.

Last month shareholders in Tysons, Virginia-based Tegna approved the deal. The U.S. media industry has been going through a rapid consolidation as larger firms say they are better positioned to compete and to appeal to advertisers.

The FCC wants to know if the combined company plans to enter into sharing agreements related to programming, operations or advertising sales and whether it plans to jointly negotiate retransmission consent agreements.

The FCC also wants to know if the deal will result in staffing reductions and seeks a detailed description of how the merger will serve the public interest.

Tegna did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Tegna operates 64 news stations in 51 U.S. markets, along with networks, including True Crime Network and Quest. Standard General owns four TV stations.

Standard General, which is Tegna's fourth-largest shareholder, had nominated four members to the company's board in 2020, arguing that stock has underperformed and changes are needed. Gannett GCI.N spunoff Tegna in 2015.

Standard General and Apollo Global Management APO.N had reportedly offered to buy Tegna last year and raised their offer shortly after. In November, media entrepreneur Byron Allen had raised $10 billion to fund his bid for Tegna.

On Thursday, the NewsGuild-CWA wrote President Joe Biden and the FCC urging the commission to block the deal saying it "would kill journalism jobs, undermine local news and raise prices for American families."

Apollo and its subsidiary Cox Media Group will also hold securities in the new company without voting rights and Tegna's stations in Austin, Dallas and Houston are expected to be acquired by Cox from Standard General.

The enterprise value of the deal, is expected to close in the second half of 2022, is about $8.6 billion.

Bloomberg News reported the letter earlier.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)

