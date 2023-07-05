Standard Exploration (TSXV:SDE) Price Target Decreased by 47.80% to 9.56

The average one-year price target for Standard Exploration (TSXV:SDE) has been revised to 9.56 / share. This is an decrease of 47.80% from the prior estimate of 18.31 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 100.39% from the latest reported closing price of 4.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Exploration. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 60.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDE is 0.08%, a decrease of 38.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.83% to 2,826K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PGNAX - PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fund holds 498K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing a decrease of 128.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDE by 50.26% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 418K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing an increase of 22.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDE by 14.72% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 386K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 76.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDE by 345.69% over the last quarter.

PIGDX - Federated International Growth Fund Class C Shares holds 309K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company.

Bernstein Fund Inc - International Small Cap Portfolio Advisor Class holds 249K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

