Standard Exploration (TSXV:SDE) Price Target Decreased by 16.77% to 7.96

The average one-year price target for Standard Exploration (TSXV:SDE) has been revised to 7.96 / share. This is an decrease of 16.77% from the prior estimate of 9.56 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 17.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.32% from the latest reported closing price of 4.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Exploration. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDE is 0.11%, a decrease of 20.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 29.08% to 3,725K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PIGDX - Federated International Growth Fund Class C Shares holds 614K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing an increase of 49.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDE by 133.72% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 578K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 418K shares, representing an increase of 27.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDE by 47.75% over the last quarter.

PGNAX - PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fund holds 498K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,138K shares, representing a decrease of 128.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDE by 50.26% over the last quarter.

GOFIX - GMO Resources Fund Class III holds 409K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 386K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 90K shares, representing an increase of 76.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDE by 345.69% over the last quarter.

