Standard Exploration (TSXV:SDE) Price Target Decreased by 11.67% to 18.89

The average one-year price target for Standard Exploration (TSXV:SDE) has been revised to 18.89 / share. This is an decrease of 11.67% from the prior estimate of 21.38 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 28.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.53% from the latest reported closing price of 14.25 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 135K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 159K shares, representing a decrease of 18.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDE by 16.76% over the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

PGNAX - PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fund holds 1,138K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDE - Avantis International Equity ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SDE by 16.56% over the last quarter.

TLTD - FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund holds 50K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SDE by 14.53% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Standard Exploration. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 31.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SDE is 0.13%, an increase of 10.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.25% to 2,472K shares.

