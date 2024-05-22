News & Insights

Standard Development Secures RMB50M Loan Boost

May 22, 2024 — 08:14 am EDT

Standard Development Group Limited (HK:1867) has released an update.

Standard Development Group Limited has announced a new loan agreement through its subsidiary, Standard Bio (Juancheng) Co., Ltd., with Industrial Bank Co., Ltd. for RMB50 million, guaranteed by the Company. This strategic financial move aims to bolster the Group’s development and operational cash flow, deemed fair and beneficial for the Company and its shareholders. The Directors assure the loan terms were agreed upon at arm’s length, promoting the interests of all parties involved.

