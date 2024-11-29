News & Insights

Standard Development Group Reports Increased Losses in 2024

November 29, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

Standard Development Group Limited (HK:1867) has released an update.

Standard Development Group Limited reported a significant decline in revenue and profit for the six months ending September 2024, with revenue dropping from HK$304.6 million to HK$144 million and a net loss increasing to HK$20.05 million compared to a HK$7.1 million loss in the previous year. The increased losses are attributed to higher administrative and finance costs, despite a slight improvement in foreign exchange gains.

