Standard Development Group Limited Projects Increased Loss

November 15, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

Standard Development Group Limited (HK:1867) has released an update.

Standard Development Group Limited has issued a profit warning, projecting a significant loss of at least HK$17 million for the first half of 2024, more than doubling its loss from the same period in 2023. The increased loss is attributed to decreased revenue from petroleum and construction sectors, higher impairment losses on receivables, increased operational expenses, and ongoing investments in bio-nature gas projects that have yet to generate revenue.

