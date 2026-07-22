Standard Dental Labs Adopts Acquisition Capital Strategy To Drive Florida Expansion

(RTTNews) - Standard Dental Labs Inc. (TUTH) has announced that its Board and management have adopted a scalable capital strategy designed to underpin the company's ongoing acquisition program and long-term consolidation plans across Florida.

The company spent the past year reviewing financing alternatives while building its acquisition pipeline and refining its regional operating model. Following this review, management established a framework designed to align future financing with individual transactions, providing flexibility while supporting shareholder value.

"Our focus has never been raising capital for the sake of raising capital," said James Brooks, President and Chief Executive Officer of Standard Dental Labs. "Every financing decision we make must support our acquisition strategy while preserving long-term value for our shareholders. We believe we've developed a disciplined framework that positions the Company to pursue the next phase of our growth."

Rather than relying on a single financing event, SDL's approach is to deploy capital alongside acquisitions as they arise. Management believes this method encourages prudent allocation, strengthens flexibility, and supports the company's objective of integrating multiple laboratories into its regional hub-and-spoke operating platform.

Since initiating its consolidation strategy, SDL has completed acquisitions, expanded its footprint, and built a pipeline of prospective deals. The company believes its regional model improves efficiency while maintaining local customer relationships and technical expertise.

"Our objective is to build a durable company, not simply complete acquisitions," Brooks added. "By establishing a repeatable approach to acquisition financing, we believe we're creating a stronger foundation for disciplined, long-term growth. We view this as another important milestone in building the infrastructure necessary to execute our long-term vision."

TUTH has traded between $0.03 and $0.75 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $0.12.

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