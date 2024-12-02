Standard Chartered’s Stable Block Listing Update

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has reported no changes in its block listing return for the period between June and November 2024. The company maintained its balance of unallotted securities under both the Standard Chartered Plan 2011 and the 2013 Sharesave Plan. This stability in securities allocation may interest investors tracking the company’s stock performance.

