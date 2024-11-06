Standard Chartered’s Share Buy-Back Enhances Value

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC executed a share buy-back program, purchasing over 1.4 million of its own shares from Goldman Sachs International, with prices ranging from 929.80 to 951.60 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to approximately 2.45 billion. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

For further insights into GB:STAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.