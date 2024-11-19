Standard Chartered’s New Share Awards for Employees

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Standard Chartered PLC has granted 262,600 conditional share awards to eligible employees as part of its 2021 Share Plan, with shares vesting over a period up to three years. These awards, which carry no purchase price, are part of the company’s strategy to incentivize staff while aligning with shareholder interests. The granted shares are subject to clawback provisions, ensuring accountability and risk management.

For further insights into GB:STAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.