Standard Chartered’s New Share Awards for Employees

November 19, 2024 — 05:39 am EST

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has granted 262,600 conditional share awards to eligible employees as part of its 2021 Share Plan, with shares vesting over a period up to three years. These awards, which carry no purchase price, are part of the company’s strategy to incentivize staff while aligning with shareholder interests. The granted shares are subject to clawback provisions, ensuring accountability and risk management.

