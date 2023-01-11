Markets

Standard Chartered To Explore Alternatives For Aviation Finance Business

January 11, 2023 — 03:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) said it plans to explore alternatives for the future ownership of its aviation finance business. The aviation finance unit represents around 2 percent of total Group income.

Simon Cooper, CEO of Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking and Europe & Americas at Standard Chartered, said: "We believe that a new owner can drive the next phase of growth whilst we continue to focus on our commitment to improve shareholder returns and delivering on our 2024 targets."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.