Markets

Standard Chartered To Exit Onshore Operations In Seven Markets In Africa & Middle East Region

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Standard Chartered PLC (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) said the Group now plans to exit onshore operations in seven markets in Africa and Middle East region, and in a further two markets focus solely on its Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking business. The seven markets are Angola, Cameroon, Gambia, Jordan, Lebanon, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe. In Tanzania and Cote d'Ivoire, the Consumer, Private and Business Banking businesses will be exited.

Standard Chartered CEO, Bill Winters, said: "As we set out earlier in the year, we are sharpening our focus on the most significant opportunities for growth while also simplifying our business."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular