Standard Chartered Thinks This Under-the-Radar Crypto Is Going to Skyrocket 30x in Price. Is It Worth a Closer Look?

Key Points

Standard Chartered predicts Uniswap could rise from about $3 to $100 by the end of 2030.

The forecast hinges on the growth of tokenized RWAs.

Given Uniswap's all-time high is $45, everything would need to go right for it to reach $100.

10 stocks we like better than Uniswap Protocol Token ›

Standard Chartered (LSE: STAN) recently identified a cryptocurrency it expects to soar over the rest of the decade, and it's not one of the big names. It's Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI), the native token of the Uniswap decentralized exchange.

Uniswap trades at nearly $3 at the time of this writing (June 25), but Standard Chartered sees it as a cryptocurrency that could explode, setting a price target of $100 by the end of 2030. While a rise like that is certainly possible for a cryptocurrency, it's worth analyzing how realistic this forecast is if you're considering an investment.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The tokenization growth catalyst

Standard Chartered's price target for Uniswap is based on one potential growth catalyst tied to the future of crypto: the migration of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) to decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms. RWAs are a fairly new on-chain asset class that use crypto tokens to represent traditional financial instruments, such as stocks, bonds, and real estate.

The tokenized RWA market surpassed $51 billion earlier this month, up 40% year over year. Standard Chartered expects growth to accelerate and for tokenized assets to reach $4 trillion by the end of 2028, including $2 trillion in RWAs and $2 trillion in stablecoins.

As the tokenized asset market grows, Standard Chartered's Geoff Kendrick also expects the market share locked into DeFi protocols to grow with it. Kendrick estimates 3.5% of tokenized assets are currently in DeFi protocols, but that will rise to 30% by 2030.

Uniswap stands to benefit the most because it's the dominant decentralized exchange. Over the last 30 days, Uniswap recorded about $43 billion in trading volume, according to DeFiLlama. PancakeSwap came in second with $25 billion.

Standard Chartered also provided a yearly growth path for Uniswap, predicting it will reach about $6.50 by the end of 2026, $20 in 2027, $40 in 2028, $65 in 2029, and $100 in 2030. If RWA growth continues and trading shifts to decentralized exchanges, Uniswap could capture a large share of trading volume and the associated fees.

A $100 price target looks overly optimistic

There are a few serious issues with Standard Chartered's forecast for Uniswap. It relies on several very optimistic assumptions:

Tokenized assets go from $51 billion to $4 trillion in less than three years

DeFi protocols nearly 10x their share of those assets

Uniswap remains the leading decentralized exchange

I'd give each of those less than a 50% chance of occurring, so the odds are much lower for all three.

Uniswap's all-time high was $45 in May 2021, and it hasn't even topped $20 since that year. At this point, getting above $20 again would be notable for Uniswap. Setting a new all-time high would be amazing for investors. Reaching $100 requires near-perfect execution.

One final problem with the forecast is the steady growth Standard Chartered expects. Cryptocurrencies practically never do that. They soar for a year or two, crash, go through a lengthy bear market, and then repeat the process. I find it hard to believe Uniswap will be worth more every year from 2026 through 2030.

Uniswap is an important part of the DeFi space, as it's the most popular platform for decentralized trading. However, it's highly unlikely to hit $100 by the end of 2030, and it's a risky investment. If you buy any UNI tokens, keep your position small relative to your overall portfolio, and keep your expectations modest.

Should you buy stock in Uniswap Protocol Token right now?

Before you buy stock in Uniswap Protocol Token, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Uniswap Protocol Token wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $382,359!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,201,390!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 883% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 205% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 26, 2026.

Lyle Daly has positions in PancakeSwap. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Uniswap Protocol Token. The Motley Fool recommends Standard Chartered Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.