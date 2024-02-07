Standard Chartered taps political heavyweights as potential new chair - FT

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc STAN.L is tapping UK political heavyweights Charles Roxburgh and Sajid Javid as potential candidates for its next chair when Jose Vinals steps down, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

