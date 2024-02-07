News & Insights

Standard Chartered taps political heavyweights as potential new chair - FT

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

February 07, 2024 — 12:08 am EST

Written by Gnaneshwar Rajan for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered Plc STAN.L is tapping UK political heavyweights Charles Roxburgh and Sajid Javid as potential candidates for its next chair when Jose Vinals steps down, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Gnaneshwar.Rajan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.