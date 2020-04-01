Markets

Standard Chartered Suspends Shareholder Distributions - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Standard Chartered plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) said its board has decided to withdraw the recommendation to pay a final dividend for 2019 of 20 cents per ordinary share and to suspend the buy-back programme announced on 28 February 2020. No interim dividend on ordinary shares will be accrued, recommended or paid in 2020.

The board noted that its recommendation regarding a final dividend in 2020 will take into account the financial performance of the Group for the full year and the medium-term outlook at that time.

