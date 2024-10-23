Is Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Standard Chartered (SCBFF). SCBFF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.56 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.07. Over the past year, SCBFF's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.99 and as low as 4.22, with a median of 5.14.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. SCBFF has a P/S ratio of 0.7. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.21.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Standard Chartered is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, SCBFF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

