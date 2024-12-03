Standard Chartered Reduces Share Count Through Buy-Back

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has executed a buy-back of 544,367 of its ordinary shares, with prices ranging from 983.00 to 995.00 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares in circulation to 2,434,872,777, aligning with its strategic financial management. This move is part of an ongoing effort to optimize shareholder value and streamline its equity structure.

