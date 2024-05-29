Standard Chartered to Redeem Fixed Rate Notes Early

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has announced it will redeem all outstanding HKD800,000,000 4.000 per cent Fixed Rate Notes on 27 June 2024, with the Notes being cancelled from trading the following day. This redemption aligns with the terms set out in the Final Terms dated 23 June 2022, and the Prudential Regulation Authority has approved the move.

For further insights into GB:STAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.