Standard Chartered to Redeem Fixed Rate Notes Early

May 29, 2024 — 02:39 am EDT

Standard Chartered (GB:STAN) has released an update.

Standard Chartered PLC has announced it will redeem all outstanding HKD800,000,000 4.000 per cent Fixed Rate Notes on 27 June 2024, with the Notes being cancelled from trading the following day. This redemption aligns with the terms set out in the Final Terms dated 23 June 2022, and the Prudential Regulation Authority has approved the move.

